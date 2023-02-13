ENTERPRISE-Nearly 70 senior citizens from the communities of Pine Level, Coffee Springs, New Hope, and the city of Ozark were guests of the Fort Rucker Community Spouses’ Club for “Sweetheart Bingo” and snacks at the Enterprise Country Club Monday.

The purpose of the decades-old event is to “give back to the communities that support us at Fort Rucker,” according to FRCSC Third Vice President Joanne Lesh.

The “Sweetheart Bingo” is the club’s largest philanthropic annual event, Lesh said. “Our volunteers get to assist with bingo cards, pour coffee, and enjoy time with valuable members of our senior community.”

Bingo prizes are primarily donations from merchants in the cities surrounding the Home of Army Aviation. “Their generosity is how we are able to make this an extra special event,” she said. “Whether it’s donations of food, money, or door prizes, it wouldn’t be possible without them.”

“The whole point of the Fort Rucker Community Spouses Club is to support the community that supports us and, as a military spouse, it's nice to give back," she said. “Sweetheart Bingo is a treat for our senior citizens and it’s something we as a club look forward to every year.”