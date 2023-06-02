Four people were arrested earlier in the week following a large drug bust in Houston County, according to law enforcement officials.

Taurean Davis, 36, Freddrika Davis, 28, and Aquino Davis, 32, all of Dothan, have been charged with one count of trafficking synthetic marijuana and five counts of chemical endangerment. Each individual's bond was set at $1.5 million.

Margie Davis, 39, of Dothan, was also charged with five counts of chemical endangerment of a child. Her bond was set at $75,000.

On Wednesday, May 31, members of the Houston County Sheriff's Office and agents within the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Bureau of Investigation Region B Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force executed a search warrant at a residence on Glanton Street in Dothan.

According to the Houston County Sheriff's Office, three pounds of synthetic marijuana and a small amount of marijuana was recovered during the search of the location. As a result, the four suspects were taken into custody.

The investigation is still ongoing.