Four defendants sentenced for drug trafficking in Geneva County

MONTGOMERY — A fourth defendant was sentenced this week for his role in selling methamphetamine in Alabama’s Wiregrass region, announced United States Attorney Sandra J. Stewart.

This concludes a series of federal sentencings that resulted from a Geneva County drug trafficking investigation beginning in 2019.

The defendants convicted and their sentences are:

• On Jan. 18, Shanna Collins, 44, a resident of Hartford, received a 77-month prison sentence followed by four years of supervised release for possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute the drug. Collins pleaded guilty to the charge on Sept. 16, 2022.

• On Dec. 14, 2022, Dewey Gibson, 34, a resident of Enterprise, received a 92-month prison sentence followed by four years of supervised release for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine. Gibson pleaded guilty to the charge on Aug. 2, 2022.

• On Dec. 6, 2022, Jarmaricue Williams, 33, also a resident of Hartford, received a 92-month prison sentence followed by four years of supervised release for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine. Williams pleaded guilty to the charge on June 8, 2022.

• On March 1, 2022, Larry Jerome Hilliard, Jr., 48, a resident of Slocomb, Alabama, received a 63-month prison sentence followed by five years of supervised release for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine. Hilliard pleaded guilty to the charge on Sept. 24, 2021. The judge also ordered that Hilliard’s federal sentence run consecutive to any related state sentence he may receive.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the United States Postal Inspection Service, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office, the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, the Geneva Police Department, and the Hartford Police Department investigated the case, with assistance from the United States Marshals Service. Assistant United States Attorney Kevin P. Davidson prosecuted the case.