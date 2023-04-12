CLAYHATCHEE — Four people will be honored for their support and service to the historic Old Providence Chapel here during the annual Bell Ringing Saturday and the public is invited to attend.

Activities begin with a covered dish luncheon in the outdoor pavilion at the Rose Cottage next door to the church, located at 88 Providence Lane here, at 11 a.m. Local foundation members will provide meat and beverages, while attendees are asked to bring side dishes and desserts to share, according to Edna Brunson, Old Providence Foundation Treasurer.

The wooden church, built in 1887, once served as the sanctuary for Providence Baptist Church in this Dale County town with a population of 470. It was moved to its current location and restored in 2010 and provides a venue for weddings, family celebrations, and community events, according to Brunson.

On May 26, 1849, settlers met in the valley between Claybank Creek and Choctawhatchee River, in what was then the village of Clayhatchee, to form Providence Baptist Church. The first church building was built from locally harvested logs. The white frame sanctuary still standing was dedicated on February 27, 1887.

In 1965, the congregation moved to the adjacent brick sanctuary built to accommodate the growing congregation. The little white church continued to function as office space and Sunday School rooms.

In 2010, the church transferred ownership of the chapel to the Old Providence Foundation, which had been created to preserve and maintain the building as an event venue.

The Old Providence Foundation is all volunteer and all donations go directly to support the ongoing maintenance and improvements.

On Saturday, the program will begin after lunch, when the ringing of the old chapel bell will summon attendees to the chapel, just as it did for generations of worshippers. The B-Street Angels of Dothan will bring their special brand of Christian music and entertainment.” They are well known throughout the area for their lively and inspirational programs,” Brunson said.

Being honored during the service is the late former Clayhatchee Mayor Deloris Salter, who was the Old Providence Foundation secretary at the time of her death last year. “She is being honored by the planting of a small butterfly garden at the Rose Cottage in her memory,” Brunson said. The late Mitchell Triplett, a lifetime foundation member and a person who was instrumental in the efforts to preserve and restore the chapel, will also be honored.

At the service, Robert and Donna Ming and Virgil and Janis Thompson will be recognized as lifetime members of the foundation for their generous support of and contributions to the church’s preservation effort.

“Since 2010, Old Providence Foundation has welcomed members of Clayhatchee and the surrounding community, both past and present, to celebrate their shared history,” said Brunson. "Membership in the foundation is open to everyone."

For more information contact Brunson at (334) 806-6842 or etbthf@aol.com.