Four Wiregrass residents arrested on unrelated gun charges

MONTGOMERY — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Alabama, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the Enterprise Police Department, said Thursday that four Wiregrass residents were arrested on Wednesday, following federal indictments on unrelated gun charges.
Everett Santell Hornsby, 40, of Enterprise was indicted on two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Carneilrous Flucker, 30, of Daleville was indicted for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Alex Tyrone McNair, 48, of Enterprise was indicted for being a felon in possession of a firearm and being in possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.
Darrell Darnell Thomas, 39, of Enterprise was indicted for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
The news release states that an indictment is merely an allegation that a crime has been committed. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Those individuals made their initial appearance in federal court in Montgomery on the same day they were arrested. If convicted, each is facing a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. There is no parole in the federal system.
These cases are part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement to reduce violent crime and make neighborhoods safer for everyone. The Department of Justice reinvigorated PSN as part of the Department’s renewed focus on targeting violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement to develop effective, locally based strategies to reduce violent crime.
United States Attorney Sandra J. Stewart thanked the Enterprise Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for investigating these cases, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Justin Jones, Russell Duraski, Stephen Moulton, and Eric Counts are prosecuting the cases.