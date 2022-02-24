Four Wiregrass residents arrested on unrelated gun charges

MONTGOMERY — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Alabama, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the Enterprise Police Department, said Thursday that four Wiregrass residents were arrested on Wednesday, following federal indictments on unrelated gun charges.

Everett Santell Hornsby, 40, of Enterprise was indicted on two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Carneilrous Flucker, 30, of Daleville was indicted for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Alex Tyrone McNair, 48, of Enterprise was indicted for being a felon in possession of a firearm and being in possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

Darrell Darnell Thomas, 39, of Enterprise was indicted for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The news release states that an indictment is merely an allegation that a crime has been committed. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.