MONTGOMERY — Recently, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency was made aware of incidents where an individual or individuals were reported to be using ALEA’s Sex Offender Registry to gather names listed on the website to possibly deceive and extort them, ALEA State Trooper Sgt. Jeremy Burkett said Thursday.

“The individual(s) is posing as a law enforcement officer over the phone, attempting to scam registered sex offenders and gather funds,” Burkett said. “If you or a member of your family receive such a call, please contact local law enforcement and report the incident immediately. Do not send money or provide credit card or bank account information to the individual or individuals requesting the information or funds.”

ALEA’s Sex Offender Registry utilizes OffenderWatch® to manage and monitor the whereabouts, conduct, and compliance status of the registered offenders in the state of Alabama. For additional information concerning this service, please visit the following link: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency OffenderWatch® sex offender management, mapping and email alert program (communitynotification.com)