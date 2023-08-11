OZARK- The Vietnam War is called America's "Helicopter War" because of the enormous role helicopters and their crews played in air support, medical evacuation and troop transport--and an all-volunteer group in the Wiregrass strives daily to ensure those contribution are not forgotten.

“A success story from the beginning,” is how retired Lt. Col. John “Doc” Holladay described Ozark-based Friends of Army Aviation to those attending the Fort Novosel-Wiregrass Chapter of the Association of the United States Army quarterly meeting Thursday at the Ozark Civic Center. “It’s an honor to tell you the story.”

Holladay, a retired Army aviator with three combat tours in Vietnam under his belt, is president of the nonprofit all-volunteer organization. “We are here to serve Army Aviation and very proud to do it with honor and dignity. We always strive for the best and that focus starts at the top,” Holladay said, introducing retired Army Maj. Gen. Lou Hennies of Ozark, board of directors’ chairman.

A primary purpose of the organization, Holladay said, is to preserve Army Aviation heritage through static displays of legacy aircraft and by providing helicopter rides to some 30,000 since the program’s inception in 2017. In 2022, the Friends of Army Aviation flew 6,800 passengers at multiple venues and airshows across the country, Holladay said. “We bring the Army Aviation story to the American people.

“We want to support the families and friends of soldiers who have given the ultimate in support of freedom around the world and to inspire young people to consider aviation as a career,” Holladay said. “We strive to maintain, restore and preserve authentic legacy Army aircraft used in combat operations and give the public the opportunity to ride in and experience the same sights and sounds as those of a combat veteran.

“As time and distance accumulates, the legacy of the contributions of the American soldier fades into distant memory,” Holladay said about the war in Southeast Asia that ended 50 years ago this year. “The contributions made by these patriotic Americans should not be lost,” he said. “That’s basically our mission, our creed.”

The heritage helicopter rides in the restored UH-1 Huey helicopters cost the organization $2,100 an hour. That’s the reason there is a charge for the rides and any donations to the 501c3 are appreciated, Holladay said. “We’re not in it for the money. Every one of is a volunteer. Every penny we generate goes back into the preservation and operation of this aircraft.

“Our passion is to convey the importance of Army Aviation and to remember the role it played by providing troops with the support needed to achieve their mission and to ensure their survival on the battlefield,” Holladay said. “Thousands of helicopters provided mobility throughout the war zone providing close air support to the troops on the ground.”

The late Joe Galloway was a news reporter at the Battle of the Ia Drang Valley in 1965 and the only civilian awarded the Bronze Star in the Vietnam War. Holladay said “God's Own Lunatics" is the phrase coined by Galloway in a poem he wrote in tribute to helicopter crews in Vietnam. Holladay played a narration of the poem accompanied by video news clips of combat. “That familiar wop-wop-wop (of the helicopter blades) is the soundtrack of our war,” Galloway wrote. “That noise was always great comfort, it meant someone was coming to help. Someone was coming to get our wounded, someone was coming to bring us water and amo, someone was coming to help us bring our dead brothers home and someone was coming, one day, to give us a ride out of hell.

“No matter how bad things were, when we called, you came,” Galloway wrote in his tribute to the UH-1 Huey Helicopter air crews serving the troops on the ground. “We thought you were God’s own lunatics and we loved you.”

Those interested in more information about the Friends of Army Aviation, located at 189 Heritage Way in Ozark, can call (334) 445-0008 or email Friendsofarmyaviation@outlook.com.