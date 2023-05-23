The Friends of the Dothan-Houston County Library System is hosting the Books and Brews event with author Mike Bunn on Thursday, June 15, at 6:30 p.m. at Circle City Brewing.

Bunn, the director of the Historic Blakeley State Park in Spanish Fort, Alabama, is the author of Fourteenth Colony: The Forgotten Story of the Gulf South during America's Revolutionary Era.

The book goes into detail about the British colony of West Florida, which stretched from the Mississippi to Apalachicola and through portions of modern-day Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, and Louisiana. This forgotten colony included settlements at places such as Pensacola, Campbelltown, Mobile, Baton Rouge, Manchac, and Natchez.

West Florida didn't rebel against the British government and the colony was considered to be an inconsequential fringe outpost. The colony's history showcases tumultuous politics, a host of bold and colorful characters, a compelling saga of struggle, a perseverance in the pursuit of financial stability, and a dramatic series of land and sea battles that ended its days under the Union Jack.

Bunn offers an examination of the colony, introduces readers to the Gulf Coast's remarkable British period, and restores West Florida to its rightful place in the lore of Colonial America.

Copies of Bunn's book can be purchased at Downtown Books in Dothan or at Circle City Brewing on the day of the event.

Food and drinks will also be available during the event.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at all Dothan-Houston County Library locations, Downtown Books, or online at www.dhcls.org/MikeBunn. Seating is limited to 40.