It's books galore at the Westgate Recreation Center Gym.

"It's just fun to come, shop, and look around; we love finding new homes for books," Everlie Bolton of the Friends of the Library, said.

The Friends of the Dothan-Houston County Library System is currently holding its annual Big Spring Book Sale. The sale started on Thursday, April 13, and runs through Sunday, April 23.

For the remainder of this week, the sale is from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Thousands of new, slightly used, and vintage books about an array of different topics are currently for sale. Currently, hardback books are $2 each, paperbacks are $1, and children's books are 50 cents. Outside of books, various DVDs, CDs, videogames, and VHS & cassette tapes are also up for grabs.

A few unique items, including old class photos and letters, were discovered inside a couple of books and are on display waiting to be claimed.

"We have some items that were found in books," Bolton said. "It's kind of fun to look at some of those things and we have all of them displayed. If you are in one of them, you can come to the sale and claim yourself."

So far through four days, the sale has been going well, Bolton said.

"The turnout has been fantastic; about half of our inventory is sold already," Bolton said. "We love seeing repeat shoppers that we see every year and we love making new friends. We've even seen some people that have been here every day for the sale."

Tuesday will mark the last day that books and other items are full-priced. Clearence days begin on Wednesday with books marked half price through Thursday. On Friday and Saturday, books will only be 25 cents before the rest of the inventory becomes free on Sunday.

Bolton encourages the public to bring their own boxes and bags especially for the Sunday sale.

"We have 800 copy paper boxes that we keep all of the items in," Bolton said. "We reuse these boxes for each sale, so we aren't able to give them to anyone. If you are coming to the sale, make sure you bring your own box to carry your items in."

Bolton said books are neatly arranged in order to make it easier for people to find a book they are interested in. Several volunteers are also on hand to help.

Around 90% of the books used in the sale were donated by members of the community.

"We love that people donate books they don't feel like they need in their home anymore," Bolton said. "People will buy it, read it, and donate it back for us to sell again."

Some donations end up being added to the library's collection or go to several different places before ending up at the sale.

"One of our first objectives is to have books added to our library collection," Bolton said. "Lots of times with these donations, books are added to it. Books not added to the collection, go to a variety of places including the Houston County Jail's library, the Youth Diversion Center, and the three libraries in our community. The rest of the books wind up in the sale."

Donations are accepted all year round and can be dropped off at any library branch during regular business hours. For larger donations, Bolton said donors can contact the Friends of the Library at friends@dhcls.org or by calling 334-796-1594 to schedule a home pickup.

The Friends of the Library is always looking for new members. The cost to join is $5 and with it, members get early access to the next Big Book Sale in October.