Gardner talks Army of 2030

DALEVILLE — A strong relationship with local communities is among Fort Rucker Command General Maj. Gen. Michael McCurry's priorities, United States Aviation Center of Excellence Chief of Staff Col. Whitney Gardner told those attending the Association of the United States Army meeting held at the Daleville Cultural and Convention Center Thursday.

“It’s not lost on us in uniform what a powerful force this local chapter is,” said Gardner, who was keynote speaker at association meeting that rotates quarterly between the cities of Enterprise, Dothan, Ozark and Daleville.

And the feeling is mutual.

“Voice for the Army, support for the soldier,” is the motto of AUSA, said Wiregrass Chapter President Doug Wynn. “AUSA supports soldiers, their families, and Army civilians, provides a voice for the Army and honors those who have served.”

Gardner gave the AUSA crowd an overview of the challenges facing today's military forces.

“As the Army emerges from the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan and refocuses efforts on the pacing challenge of China and the acute threat posed by Russia, Army leaders are directing the most significant reorganization and technical innovation since the end of the Cold War,” Gardner said. “We’re ensuring that our adversaries cannot outrange or outpace us on traditional battlefields like in Ukraine, or the new frontiers of space and cyberspace. The world is changing, and the Army is changing with it.

“On the battlefields of the future, the Army of 2030 must acquire sensors to see more, farther and more persistently than our enemies,” Gardner said. “The Army must concentrate highly lethal, low-signature combat forces rapidly from dispersed locations to overwhelm adversaries at a place and time of our choosing.

“This Army must deliver precise, longer-range fires as part of the Joint Force to strike deep targets and passing enemy forces and the Army must protect our forces from air, missile and drone attacks,” Gardner said. “It must be secure from enemy cyber and electronic attacks in order to reliably communicate and share data with ourselves, sister services and coalition partners and the Army must ensure we can sustain the fight across contested terrain and over time.”

“The Army’s top priorities are people, readiness, and modernization,” Gardner said. “The Army’s first priority is prioritizing soldiers, civilians, and their families.”

Gardner said that Army recruiting did not meet its goal last year. “Those of us in the Army have been challenged to tell the Army story, highlighting the opportunities that the Army presents,” he said, encouraging high school counselors and parents to tell the military story to youth.

“We’re looking towards the future, but we are capitalizing on the strengths we have right now,” Gardner said.