Geneva County man dies in Thursday night crash

SAMSON - A single-vehicle crash Thursday night has claimed the life of a Geneva County man, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).
Freddie Lamar Pope, 55, of Samson, was driving a 2005 Hyundai Elantra that left the roadway and struck several trees around 8:03 p.m.
ALEA said Pope was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash, which occurred on Alabama Highway 52 near the 10 mile marker, approximately six miles west of Samson city limits. As a result, he was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other details were released from Troopers, and ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
