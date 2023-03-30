A Geneva man died early Thursday morning after being shot outside of a Dothan lounge.

At around 1:20 a.m., Dothan Police Department received a call about a firearm assault in the parking lot of Pearl Lounge and Grill, located at 2855 Ross Clark Circle.

Dothan Fire and Rescue responded and found Roger Shane Felder, 51, of Geneva, lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

According to Dothan Police, no suspect has been identified. Several people were present at the time of the incident but left before speaking with officers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dothan Police at 334-615-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 334-793-7000.