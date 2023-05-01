GENEVA — Geneva Police have arrested a woman who is allegedly connected to several check fraud cases, according to police.

Amanda Wilkins is charged with third-degree possession of a forged instrument, and obstruction of justice by false identity.

On Friday, April 28, the Geneva Police Department was notified about a female attempting to cash a fraudulent check at an area business. Upon arrival, officers quickly identified Wilkins as the suspect, and she was taken into custody.

According to Geneva Police, Wilkins has other charges pending and is believed to be responsible for the same crime in multiple jurisdictions.

Officials encourage anyone who may have been affected by Wilkins' fraud to contact their local law enforcement agency.