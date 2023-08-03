Ghost is this week’s SOS Shelter Pet of the Week. If you have been to SOS Animal Shelter, then you have probably seen this dog with the icy blue eyes. Ghost has been with us for 13 months.

You are probably asking yourself, “Why has such a beautiful dog been in a shelter for 13 months?” The answer for that has many layers, much like Ghost’s personality.

Ghost was part of a hoarding situation. He was part of a pack of dogs that started with two. They showed up in a rural area and the neighbors started feeding. The two reproduced, and reproduced until there were over 15 dogs and it became a nuisance to the surrounding neighbors. We worked with another rescue to help capture the dogs. Ghost was our most difficult dog to catch: He kept “ghosting” us.

When Ghost came to the shelter, he began shutting down. With lots of work he has made so much improvement, but is still timid with humans. What we can tell you about the mysterious Ghost is that he loves the ladies, dogs that is. He has had several female kennel mates and opens up to them. He is their snuggle buddy, their playmate and their leader.

Ghost has accepted the staff at SOS, but that is because we have peeled back the layers of this dog’s exterior to show him that he is loved. Ghost is particular in what he is looking for in an adoptive home. As we have mentioned, Ghost loves his ladies and needs a home with another female dog that he can bond with. He also would prefer a home with young adults. As much as we all love children, we don’t believe this would be beneficial for Ghost. He scares easily and will shut down.

Ghost needs a home that is willing to be patient with him. He has a sibling who has become a forever foster; our foster will tell you, to gain a scared dog’s trust is one of life’s most rewarding experiences. While Ghost has been with us, he has done things for some of his roommates that we could never do. He has shown other scared dogs that we are the good guys. Those dogs were able to follow his lead in trusting us, and have become very adoptable dogs, many who have now been adopted. It’s amazing to watch Ghost help these dogs, but now our hope is to help Ghost to find his forever home. If you feel you could offer Gost the home he needs, stop by and talk to us today!

SOS really appreciates donations! These are some of the things we always need. Purina Cat Naturals dry food (olive green bag), Kitten Chow dry food, Bleach (any brand), Pine Pellets Horse bedding (used for cat litter), Purina One dog food, Laundry detergent (any brand). Please check out our wishlists on Amazon and Chewy for other needed items. We also welcome volunteers at the shelter, and at our monthly dog washes through the summer.