Gilmore is DAR winner of outstanding teacher of American history

Al Gilmore (center), U.S. History teacher at Elba High School for the past five years, was selected as the John Coffee National Society Daughters of the American Revolution Chapter "Outstanding American History Teacher for 2021."

Selections are based on the individual specializing in American history at the middle or high school level, having incisive knowledge of history that they share readily with students, fostering a spirit of patriotism and demonstrating the ability to relate history to modern life and events.

Gilmore attended West Alabama on a football scholarship, but due to an injury after his first year he transferred to Troy University, graduating with a degree in Social Science. Gilmore also serves as one of the Elba Tiger's football coaches.

Gilmore's parents were both educators who instilled in him a love of history. One of the letters of recommendation from the Senior Class stated that Coach Gilmore "is an amazing teacher who makes history come to life."

Shown in photo from left are John Coffee NSDAR Historian Nell Gilmer; Gilmore and Elba High School Good Citizen for 2021 Callie Pope.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.