GOP Reps. Greene, Gaetz protest rally cancellations

Republican House Reps. Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene held a protest Saturday after a third venue in California canceled their event.

Instead, they held a protest outside City Hall in Riverside, where one of the events was canceled. An Anaheim spokesman had announced the latest cancellation hours before the rally was scheduled to begin.

“Here’s what they need to understand,” Greene told the crowd, according to the Press-Enterprise. “We’re going to put America first, we will not back down.”

Greene is scheduled to be the keynote speaker at a GOP event at the Dothan Civic Center this Friday night. The private event hosted by the Alabama Federation of Republican Women, a political action group (PAC), is selling tickets for $99 plus tax.

Gaetz spoke next, saying, “Do you know why they’re so afraid of Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene? Because we fight for you, not them,” according to the newspaper.

Shouts and arguments broke out between the lawmakers’ supporters and counterprotesters who gathered nearby.

Spokesman Mike Lyster said city officials “shared our public safety concerns with the operator and the operator shares the concerns,” the Press-Enterprise reported.