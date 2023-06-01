A Gordon man was arrested Wednesday after he shot at a victim following a fight inside of a Dothan hotel, according to police.

Joshua Immanuel Baxter, 32, of Gordon, is charged with one count of first-degree attempted assault. He is currently being held in the Houston County Jail with no bond.

On Wednesday, May 31, at around 6:10 p.m., officers responded to a possible firearm assault at the American Inn Motel, located in the 3100 block of East Main Street.

According to Dothan Police, upon arrival, officers found the victim in the roadway. When Dothan Fire and Rescue arrived, it was discovered that the victim had not been shot and only had small lacerations to the hands.

Officials said after interviewing several witnesses at the scene, it was determined that the victim and the suspect, later identified as Baxter, got into a physical altercation inside of a room and as Baxter chased the victim outside, he fired a handgun at the victim.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and was later released. Additional charges may be added as the investigation continues.