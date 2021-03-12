After casino defeat, Alabama lawmakers look to lottery bills - 'They want a lottery'

MONTGOMERY — Alabama lawmakers this week proposed new lottery bills, seeking to resurrect the issue after the defeat of a sweeping gambling proposal that would have also authorized multiple casinos in the state.

Republicans senators introduced two new lottery bills, looking to end Alabama's status as one of five states without a state lottery. However, the lottery bills face an uncertain outlook because of long-running disputes over how the required changes in state law would affect existing bingo operators.

“They want a lottery,” Sen. Jim McClendon, R-Springville, said of people in his district.

“Nobody has asked me for a craps table or a roulette wheel. Not one person has said to me they wish we had casinos in Alabama. None, but there has been plenty of people who repeatedly have said ’why don’t we have a lottery in Alabama,” McClendon said.

McClendon is proposing a lottery that would allow tickets to be sold from stores, video terminals and through a phone app.

Sen. Garlan Gudger, R-Cullman, has introduced a separate bill that would authorize a lottery, although instant games would be limited to paper lottery tickets and could not be sold electronically.