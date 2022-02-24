Alabama lawmakers: Response to Russia's invasion must be strong, unified

“For 80 years, Americans have sacrificed to bring security and peace to the European continent. The events of the past 24 hours underscore that it is time for Europe to contribute more to its own security. The United States should support Ukraine and provide assistance to Ukraine’s military through weapons and funding for emergency equipment while leveling tough and targeted sanctions to halt Russian escalations and cripple Russia’s economy.”

Tuberville added that allies and adversaries across the globe "must be left with no doubt about our strength and resolve.”

U.S. Rep. Barry Moore, who represents southeast Alabama, said, “Vladimir Putin’s invasion of the sovereign nation of Ukraine is unprovoked and evil, but despite what President Biden says, this aggression was not inevitable.

“President Biden’s history of weakness and delayed action opened the door for Putin to continue the annexation of former Soviet territory that began with the invasion of Crimea during the Obama Administration. Pseudo-toughness, passive support, and platitudes will never be enough to stop immoral autocrats like Putin."