Alabama lawmakers: Response to Russia's invasion must be strong, unified

Alabama’s two U.S. senators and the Wiregrass area's U.S. House member Thursday condemned the invasion of Ukraine ordered by Russia President Vladimir Putin and called for a strong, unified response by the United States and its allies.
On Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry formally confirmed that its forces moved into Ukraine from Crimea.
Until Thursday's statement, Russia had said only that it unleashed a barrage of air and missile strikes on Ukrainian air bases, air defense batteries, and other military facilities. The ministry said it destroyed nearly 100 Ukrainian military facilities during the early attacks.
Sen. Richard Shelby, Alabama’s senior lawmaker, posted on his Facebook page, “Putin’s invasion of Ukraine comes as no surprise. He is on a mission to reconstitute the Soviet Union. This should be a wakeup call for the U.S. and our allies in Europe. Putin must be taken very seriously. A strong, unified response is imperative.”
Sen. Tommy Tuberville released a statement in response to Russia’s invasion, which included him calling President Joe Biden’s incremental early sanctions against Putin “a weak response.
“As we’ve seen from Putin’s aggression, strongly-worded statements don’t stop wars. Rather than discuss a diplomatic resolution, Putin chose to invade Ukraine and test world order. His actions must be met with a tough and targeted response.
“For 80 years, Americans have sacrificed to bring security and peace to the European continent. The events of the past 24 hours underscore that it is time for Europe to contribute more to its own security. The United States should support Ukraine and provide assistance to Ukraine’s military through weapons and funding for emergency equipment while leveling tough and targeted sanctions to halt Russian escalations and cripple Russia’s economy.”
Tuberville added that allies and adversaries across the globe "must be left with no doubt about our strength and resolve.”
U.S. Rep. Barry Moore, who represents southeast Alabama, said, “Vladimir Putin’s invasion of the sovereign nation of Ukraine is unprovoked and evil, but despite what President Biden says, this aggression was not inevitable.
“President Biden’s history of weakness and delayed action opened the door for Putin to continue the annexation of former Soviet territory that began with the invasion of Crimea during the Obama Administration. Pseudo-toughness, passive support, and platitudes will never be enough to stop immoral autocrats like Putin."
Republican senate candidate Katie Britt’s office released a statement calling on Biden “to immediately implement the full range of bone-crushing sanctions against Putin's aggression. This includes barring Russia from SWIFT. And here at home, we must return to America First energy independence. Joe Biden should tell the American people and the world that we are reopening the American energy industry.”
Britt's top opponent in the May GOP primary, Congressman Mo Brooks said, “Communist dictator Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine is barbaric and evil. Putin brought war to a peaceful people. Unfortunately, Ukrainians are learning the hard way that freedom and a republican form of government are never granted, they are hard-won.
“While Putin’s Ukrainian invasion and murders are heinous, this is first and foremost a problem for Western Europe to resolve. America should impose maximum economic sanctions to force a hefty price on Russia for its brutal Ukraine invasion."
Brooks added the U.S. should wait and consider military assistance to its European allies only if Europe asks and, even then, only if Europe takes the lead military role in the defensive measures.