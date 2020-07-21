Alabama risks losing funding, House seat with low census response

Like everything else this year, the 2020 census was upended by the coronavirus pandemic.

Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs Director Kenneth Boswell, chair of the Alabama Counts! census committee, said the online questionnaire involves 10 questions that take about six minutes.

“I don’t even want to imagine losing any of those billions of dollars coming into the state and, not only that, the representation that we have the chance of losing, possibly one – right now, we would lose one – if not two,” Boswell said.

Alabama actually leads other Southern states in responses and 13 Alabama counties are above the national response rate. Shelby County has a response rate of more than 73%.

Boswell said there will be a stronger push for the rest of the summer and fall to increase Alabama’s participation by the Oct 31 deadline. The push will include an Aug. 12 statewide Drop Everything and Get Counted day when businesses will be asked to allow employees to take the census while at work. In September, the state will hold the Alabama Census Bowl Competition in schools.