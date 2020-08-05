Columbia receives check to assist in rebuilding fire/rescue department

COLUMBIA – During the town of Columbia’s Tuesday night council meeting, Mayor Rhonda Freeman was presented a check from Gov. Kay Ivy's discretionary fund for use in rebuilding the town’s fire/rescue department’s building damaged by Hurricane Michael.
Alabama State Rep. Paul Lee and state Sen. Donnie Chesteen presented Freeman with a check in the amount of $275,000.
In 2018 Hurricane Michael hit Columbia, hard causing damage to multiple areas of the town and the fire/rescue department, deeming the building unsafe.
The Columbia Fire/Rescue Department is staffed by paid employees who are required to stay at the station.
Since Hurricane Michael, fire and rescue employees have stayed inside a small room at the police department or other areas that could accommodate the employees. Fire and rescue employees have also slept on council tables in order to stay near equipment so they could respond to an emergency call quickly. A camper was purchased to provide firefighters and EMTs a place to cook meals while on duty.
Freeman was confident the town would receive CDGB funds in 2019 that would provide $300,000 to assist with the rebuilding of the department. However, the town was denied. They were told the town doesn’t have enough low-income residents to qualify. Now officials are turning to residents to help raise $300,000 for the repairs.
“After being turned down for the CDGB grant, I, the fire chief and members of the fire/rescue department began making calls, apply for grants, doing whatever we could think of to provide to help,” Freeman said. “We had to stop with the plan process due to issues with our insurance company and our town’s attorney is still addressing those issues.”
Freeman said the town turned to seeking donations to assist with building a new fire/rescue department.
“We have received roughly $50,000 in donations to help in building the new station,” Freeman said. “Those funds were received from people who used to reside in Columbia or had special connections to Columbia and our town still holds a special place in their hearts. I can’t thank those who donated enough.”
Even though donations were coming in, Freeman was still dealing with the issue of not having enough money to build a new fire/rescue department.
“I wasn’t going to give up, and I’m not going to give up,” Freeman said. “Our fire/rescue department is the heart of Columbia. I was an active member for 40 years. I know how hard these men and women work to help care for our community.”
Instead of giving up, Freeman turned to Alabama State Rep. Paul Lee for guidance.
I talked with Rep. Paul Lee about the issues we are facing and the amount of available funds we have and I asked for help,” Freeman said. “He told me he would see what he could do, and he did. I just can’t thank him enough for helping not only our fire/rescue department, but the members of the community it will serve.”
With Gov. Ivey’s discretionary emergency funds and with donations received, the town is still lacking in available funds.
“We are looking at a new building, built in the same location, costing roughly $500,000,” Freeman said. “So, we are still reaching out to the community for support. Having a safe building for our firefighters and EMS is a must.”
Anyone wishing to make a donation to the Town of Columbia for the rebuilding of its fire/rescue department may do so by mailing a donation to the Town of Columbia, P.O. Box 339, Columbia, AL 36319. All donations need to be labeled for Columbia Fire/Rescue Department building.
“My goal as mayor has always been serve the people,” Freeman said. “Believe me, this is a need for the people and for our emergency personnel.”
For more information on the Columbia Fire/Rescue Department, call 334-696-4417.
