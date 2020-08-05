Columbia receives check to assist in rebuilding fire/rescue department

“After being turned down for the CDGB grant, I, the fire chief and members of the fire/rescue department began making calls, apply for grants, doing whatever we could think of to provide to help,” Freeman said. “We had to stop with the plan process due to issues with our insurance company and our town’s attorney is still addressing those issues.”

Freeman said the town turned to seeking donations to assist with building a new fire/rescue department.

“We have received roughly $50,000 in donations to help in building the new station,” Freeman said. “Those funds were received from people who used to reside in Columbia or had special connections to Columbia and our town still holds a special place in their hearts. I can’t thank those who donated enough.”

Even though donations were coming in, Freeman was still dealing with the issue of not having enough money to build a new fire/rescue department.

“I wasn’t going to give up, and I’m not going to give up,” Freeman said. “Our fire/rescue department is the heart of Columbia. I was an active member for 40 years. I know how hard these men and women work to help care for our community.”

Instead of giving up, Freeman turned to Alabama State Rep. Paul Lee for guidance.