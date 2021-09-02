County commissioners elected to statewide association's legislative committee

MONTGOMERY — Houston County Commissioner Brandon Shoupe and Dale County Commissioner Donald Grantham have been elected to serve as members of the 2021-2022 Legislative Committee of the Association of County Commissions of Alabama (ACCA), the statewide association representing Alabama’s 67 county governments.

The Association's Legislative Committee is composed of a chairman and a representative from each county. Shoupe and Grantham will represent the interests of their counties on the committee and work in concert with six steering committees to formulate the Association's legislative agenda for the 2022 Regular Session of the Alabama Legislature.

"Counties are a creation of the State, which means they can only do what the State authorizes them to do," said Sonny Brasfield, ACCA Executive Director. "For this reason, counties must maintain an incredibly close working relationship with the Legislature, which is why serving on this committee is a tremendous honor and responsibility."

The Association of County Commissions of Alabama is a statewide organization speaking for all 67 counties with ONE voice. It promotes improved county government services in Alabama, offers educational programs for county officials and their staff members, administers insurance programs for county governments and employees, offers legal advice, and represents the interests of county government before state and federal organizations and agencies.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.