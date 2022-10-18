Dothan commission extends tax exemption tied to economic recruitment

The Dothan City Commission voted Tuesday to extend a sales and use tax exemption for aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul that leaders say has been a valuable tool in economic recruitment in recent years.

Matt Parker, president of the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce and one of the city’s economic recruiters, told commissioners that the exemption was created a decade ago to counter similar incentives offered in other Southern states.

Legislation creating the exemption had a sunset clause, and the exemption ended in May 2022.

The commission action exempts businesses in the aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul industry from sales and use tax for a period of five years.

In other action, the commission:

-- Approved an application for a Retail Beer and Retail Table Wine License (Off Premises Only) for South Park Convenience, 3684 South Park Avenue, by Dipali Patel

-- Approved an application for a Lounge Retail Liquor – Class I License (On or Off Premises) for Rob’s Place, 460 East Main Street, by David St. Hilaire

-- Approved an application for a Restaurant Retail Liquor License (On Premises) for The Sugar Shack, 605 Webb Road, by Tunesia Dorsey. District 1 Commissioner Kevin Dorsey recused himself from the vote on this item.

-- Approved an application for a Retail Beer and Retail Table Wine License (On or Off Premises) for West End, 1829 West Main Street; Suite 2, by Frances Catherine Jones

-- Held a public hearing on the assessment of weed abatement costs against various properties. No one addressed the commission on the matter.

-- Conveyed by Quit Claim Deed a parcel containing approximately 14 acres and located in the 1700 Block of Ennis Road to Houston County, Alabama.

-- Entered into a Community Traffic Safety Program Grant Participation Agreement with Enterprise State Community College through its Southeast Alabama Highway Safety Office for participation in the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs Law Enforcement Traffic Safety grant programs.

-- Entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN) Enforcement Support System Program.

-- Entered into an agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation for the installation, operation, and maintenance of roadway lighting on US-84 from John D Odom Road to Flowers Chapel Road and from SR-210 (Ross Clark Circle) to Health Sciences Boulevard.

-- Entered into an agreement with Barge Design Solutions, Inc. to perform program support and engineering services in association with maintaining the Capacity, Management, Operation, and Maintenance Program and the Dothan Clean Waters Program for a one-year period for $300,000.00.

-- Completed the contract with Lewis Construction, LLC for the Doug Tew Recreation Center Renovations Project to include change orders resulting in a cost decrease of $4,047.53, for a final total contract amount of $939,452.47. Leisure Services Director Alison Hall told commissioners the department revamped the recreation center to change its focus to a therapeutic center for the intellectually and physically challenged, and implemented new programming to augment the department’s existing offerings.

-- Appointed Joseph Johnson as a member of the Dothan-Houston County Intellectual Disabilities Board.

-- Appointed Cheryl Gibson and Twyla Williams as members of the Community Development Advisory Committee.

-- Approved payment of invoices for the month of August, 2022 in the amount of $27,950,980.93.

-- Awarded bids and approved other purchases over $15,000 by the City.

-- Approved advance travel requests for City employees.

-- Accepted a right-of-way warranty deed and temporary easement deed from Julie Gray Flowers, Trustee for the James William Flowers Family Trust, for the Honeysuckle Road Improvements Project Phase I.