Dothan inches toward fire station construction, OKs Water World renovations contract

Dothan commissioners took another step Tuesday toward the creation of two new fire stations in the city.

In a brief meeting, the commission unanimously approved a $680,688 contract with Seay, Seay and Litchfield, P.C. for architectural services for construction projects for the relocation of fire station No. 3 (Westgate Parkway) to Whatley Drive, and the addition of Fire Station No. 10 at the corner of West Main Street and Roosevelt Drive.

The two fire station projects are estimated at $11 million.

The city also approved contracts to initiate the next phase of renovations at Water World to commence when the current season closes.

The action includes a final change order decreasing the cost of a contract with Dixie Painting and Sandblasting for the Water World Great White Slide Rehabilitation Project by $2,311, for a revised contract of $501,307; approval of a $3.064 million contract with Lewis Construction LLC for the Water World Phase III; approval of modification of a contract with Barge Design Solutions Inc. for a 12-month extension and an increase of $207,029.

In other action, the commission:

Approved an application for a Retail Beer and Retail Table Wine License (Off Premises) for Phat Tracks 2, 1011 North Range Street, by James R. Johnson.

Approved an application for a Special Events Retail License (On Premises) for Whiskey Myers North American Tour 2022, 5622 U.S. Highway 231 South, by Steven W. Money, P.O.A.

• Held public hearings for the assessment of weed abatement costs against various properties and the assessment of demolition cost against the property located at 103 Fencepost Lane. No one spoke to the issues.

• Confirmed the costs incurred in the weed abatement of properties determined to be nuisances and turning the amounts over to the county tax collector to be added to the next regular bills for taxes levied against the respective lots and/or parcels of land.

• Confirmed the cost incurred in the demolition of the structure located at 103 Fencepost Lane and turning the amount over to the county tax collector to be added to the next regular bill for taxes levied against the property.

• Entered into an agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) for the maintenance of a sidewalk constructed in conjunction with the Modwash Carwash development in the 1400 block of Ross Clark Circle.

• Entered into a contract with Barge Design Solutions, Inc. for professional survey services within the City Center Block, for a not-to-exceed amount of $263,600.

• Submitted a permit application package and entering into an agreement with ALDOT for the 2022 Pleasant Redwater Project.

• Entered into an agreement with Encore Rehabilitation, Inc. for an athletic trainer to provide training services at a rate of $40 per hour for a United States Tennis Association Tournament to be held July 10-13, 2022.

• Entered into an agreement with Southeast Health Foundation for the donation of two automated external defibrillators to Dothan Leisure Services.

• Entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the United States Department of Justice Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to establish and define a partnership for the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network system.

• Entered into an agreement with Flock Safety Technologies to lease ten (10) Automated License Plate Reader cameras at a cost of $27,500.00 annually with an additional one-time implementation fee of $3,500.00, and appropriating funds for said purchase.

• Appointed Brooke Walker as a member of the Historic Preservation Commission.

• Awarded bids and approving other purchases over $15,000.00 by the City, and appropriating funds for said purchases.

• Approved advance travel requests for City employees.