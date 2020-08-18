Dothan looks at sidewalk expansion around Southeast Health

Cowper said the sidewalk expansion would also help fulfill the city’s long-term vision of connecting the medical district to downtown. Southeast Health, he said, has been a good partner in the sidewalk expansion project.

“I think they see the benefit of these sidewalks and, particularly, the multi-use path and connecting the medical district ultimately to downtown and implementing that planning vision that you all adopted some years ago,” Cowper said. “So, this is an exciting project. It’s kind of hard to visualize as we piece this together almost like a jigsaw puzzle. But the strategy is in place; the vision is in place. We’ll go about this one parcel and one project at a time.”

In other business:

- Commissioners agreed to provide $200,000 to the Industrial Development Board of the City of Dothan upon request in four annual payments of $50,000, starting Sept. 30, 2021, and ending Sept. 30, 2024. The payments will meet obligations with the Alabama Municipal Electric Authority in support of a company that may locate in a facility on Nypro Lane. Details on the economic development project are not finalized and have not been released.