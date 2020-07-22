Dothan sets charges for landfill as reopening nears

City commissioners recently approved fees for private companies and other governments to dump at Dothan’s landfill, which will be re-opening soon after being closed for six years.
Public Works Director Charles Metzger said the city will begin dumping residential garbage on Aug. 3 and later open it to other governments and private haulers on Sept. 1.
“We’re excited to get back open,” Metzger said. “It’s been a long time coming.”
City officials estimate Dothan will save $1 million a year the city has been spending on dumping at a Florida landfill. Fees for residents will stay the same.
“The city’s plan to expand is about saving the residents money. It’s a direct savings to the city,” Metzger said. “It also does bring in revenue from private haulers and the county when they choose to use it.”
The city will charge other entities that choose to dump at the site on Webb Road based on their purpose:
>>Houston County Sanitation Department, $37.50 per ton
>>Houston County non-business vehicles, $37.50 per ton
>>Commercial waste haulers and private entities, $42.50 per ton
>>Construction and demolition debris, $42.50 per ton
>>Outside Houston County and Dothan City corporate limits for commercial, business, and residential, $120 per ton
Special waste may be dumped on a case-by-case basis at a rate decided by the public works director or designee.
Metzger denied information circulating that the landfill would be taking waste from the nuclear plant or hospital.
The process to get the landfill expanded has been a six-year journey for the city because of legal issues in obtaining a permit modification from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.
ADEM recently approved the permit modification despite pushback from property owners near the landfill. The group’s attorney filed an appeal to the board’s decision, but the city is still moving forward with opening the landfill as planned.
The landfill expanded by 21 acres, but only about seven acres will actually take garbage for the time being.
The three seven-acre cells will last a minimum of 20 years, but could last as long as 60 years depending on how much garbage is taken from other entities, Metzger said.
After that, the city could move into part of the other 500 acres of surrounding land it owns.
Mayor Mark Saliba and Commissioners Kevin Dorsey, Albert Kirkland, and Beth Kenward voted in favor of the proposed fee schedule. Comissioner John Ferguson dissented.
