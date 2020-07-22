Dothan sets charges for landfill as reopening nears

>>Outside Houston County and Dothan City corporate limits for commercial, business, and residential, $120 per ton

Special waste may be dumped on a case-by-case basis at a rate decided by the public works director or designee.

Metzger denied information circulating that the landfill would be taking waste from the nuclear plant or hospital.

The process to get the landfill expanded has been a six-year journey for the city because of legal issues in obtaining a permit modification from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.

ADEM recently approved the permit modification despite pushback from property owners near the landfill. The group’s attorney filed an appeal to the board’s decision, but the city is still moving forward with opening the landfill as planned.

The landfill expanded by 21 acres, but only about seven acres will actually take garbage for the time being.

The three seven-acre cells will last a minimum of 20 years, but could last as long as 60 years depending on how much garbage is taken from other entities, Metzger said.

After that, the city could move into part of the other 500 acres of surrounding land it owns.

Mayor Mark Saliba and Commissioners Kevin Dorsey, Albert Kirkland, and Beth Kenward voted in favor of the proposed fee schedule. Comissioner John Ferguson dissented.

