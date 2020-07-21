Dothan working to get booming mosquito population under control

An extremely wet year for Dothan has caused an explosion in the mosquito population, prompting Dothan's Environmental Services to triple efforts to spray areas of the city.

“If we get complaints, we try to go to those areas first,” Dothan Public Works Director Charles Metzger said. “We are continuing to spray. We work our way around in zones, but we have not been trying to spray so much where we affect the immune systems of the mosquitoes.”

The city has not been able to spray as much recently because of wet weather, but now that drier weather is in the forecast, three fogger trucks are being sent out to areas in the evening to spray an insecticide intended to sterilize female mosquitos, Metzger said, adding that the spray they use is not harmful to human health.

In ditches, ponds, and other habitats where mosquitos breed, the city uses a pellet form of insecticide that prevents larvae from hatching.

Residents can take a proactive effort to reduce the mosquito population in their own backyard like being mindful of objects on their properties that can store water for prolonged periods of time, like old tires, flower pots, and other miscellaneous items.

Metzger also suggested keeping the grass cut regularly.