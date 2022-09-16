Fort Rucker pays tribute to ‘great Americans’

FORT RUCKER – A tribute to prisoners of war and those missing in action was held here Friday. Soldiers and civilians gathered at the Veterans Park on post to remember the more than 81,500 service members still missing in action.

“Today we remember the service of prisoners of war and continue to hold out hope for our many missing in action and their families who keep the light on for them,” said Maj. Gen. Michael C. McCurry, United States Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Rucker Commanding General.

“The tremendous sacrifice and personal courage of these great American heroes in protecting our freedom serves as a shining example for all of us,” McCurry said. “We stand on the shoulders of giants. As our Army and our branch constantly forge new paths, it is critical that we understand the hard-won experience and the lessons learned from those who have gone before us. It is equally important that we pass on that legacy of service.

“We have heroes among us here in the Wiregrass," said McCurry as he introduced retired Army First Sgt. Daniel J. Stamaris, a Desert Storm prisoner of War, who attended Friday's ceremony.

A crewchief and gunner on a Blackhawk helicopter at the time, Stamaris was shot down during a rescue mission and was one of three crew members held captive by the Iraqis for eight days. Stamaris was among 19 men and two women prisoners of war returned to the United States in March 1991. Due to extensive injuries, Stamaris departed the plane on a stretcher that was draped with an American flag.

Stamaris, who now lives in Headland, said that the ceremony provides an opportunity to reflect on those who have sacrificed for others. “They were true patriots giving their all to ensure that we have the freedoms that we have,” he said.

“Just keep at it,” is the advice Stamaris said he would give to today’s military members. “To tell you the truth, the younger soldiers, with what they’ve gone through in their careers, they are the real heroes to me. I appreciate all that they’ve done in service and what they continue to do.”

McCurry said, “Today as we remember prisoners of war and those missing in action, we know that our nation dedicates significant resources to honor the solemn promise to those who served to make sure that we fully account for and bring each veteran home. I can attest to this promise firsthand. In 2018, while assigned as the deputy commanding general of the Second Infantry Division in Korea, my wife and I had the honor and privilege to personally witness of the repatriation of the remains of 55 U.S. soldiers from North Korea back to their families in the United States.

“It is a memory we will cherish forever and a stark reminder that we must never forget and we must continue to search the earth for the more than 81,500 service members still missing in action whose families still keep the light on,” he said. “Our nation will not rest until each and every one of them are back on U.S. soil.”