Health officials: SE Health, Flowers near COVID saturation level, time to consider alternative patient sites

As COVID-19 confirmed cases continue to rise in the Wiregrass, both Dothan hospitals are on the verge of running out of space to put patients as hospitalizations reach all-time highs, local health officials said Thursday.

Southeast Chief Medical Officer Charles Harkness and Flowers Hospital Chief Executive Officer Jeff Brannon relayed the urgency of the situation at the Dothan City Commission work session.

“We are getting very close to saturation point,” Harkness said. “That’s a concern for us. How do we take care of everyone in our community with the limited resources we have at the two hospitals?”

As of Thursday morning, Southeast Health has 50 COVID patients hospitalized for the virus – up 10 from a day prior. Flower’s Hospital has 38 – 15 of which are in the intensive care unit and six on ventilators.

Harkness encouraged city officials to seriously consider revamping an alternative site – like the Civic Center – into a makeshift hospital to care for COVID patients not in critical condition, but maybe hospitalization.

Harkness said Southeast Health would not have enough personnel to help cover a separate location, but suggested calling in the National Guard like governments in New York and Atlanta.

“I just think we’re very close to needing one here, and I don’t want to wait until we’re both backed up in both ERs and we can’t take care of the patients,” Harkness said.

Commissioners Albert Kirkland and Beth Kenward suggested recreational facilities or seniors centers that are currently not being used might be good placed to consider housing a makeshift medical unit.