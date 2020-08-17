Henry County says good-bye to long time Screamer fire chief, county commissioner

SCREAMER COMMUNITY -- Henry County said good-bye Saturday to Screamer Volunteer Fire Chief and Henry County Commissioner District 3, James Wally Howerton, who died after a long battle with cancer. He was 48.

The funeral will be 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Wright Funeral Home & Crematory Chapel with the Rev. Joey Hudspeth officiating. A eulogy will be given by Jason Selva. Burial will follow in the Howerton Family Cemetery.

Howerton served as the Screamer fire chief since 2003. He joined the Screamer Volunteer Fire Department while still in high school at the age of 16. In 2018, Howerton was elected county commissioner.

“Henry County not only lost a dedicated and caring member of its community, but those of us who served with Wally have lost a dear friend,” said Henry County Volunteer Fire Association President Huey Jones. “Wally was known for being a family man, and he was also known for helping anyone who needed help. He was a caring person with a big heart. I have known Wally for 30 years, and I can honestly say he meant a lot to his community and to his fellow firefighters. He will be missed, but he will never be forgotten.”

Jones reflected on how dedicated Howerton was to his community and to the people of Henry County.