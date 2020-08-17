Henry County says good-bye to long time Screamer fire chief, county commissioner

SCREAMER COMMUNITY -- Henry County said good-bye Saturday to Screamer Volunteer Fire Chief and Henry County Commissioner District 3, James Wally Howerton, who died after a long battle with cancer. He was 48.
The funeral will be 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Wright Funeral Home & Crematory Chapel with the Rev. Joey Hudspeth officiating. A eulogy will be given by Jason Selva. Burial will follow in the Howerton Family Cemetery.
Howerton served as the Screamer fire chief since 2003. He joined the Screamer Volunteer Fire Department while still in high school at the age of 16. In 2018, Howerton was elected county commissioner.
“Henry County not only lost a dedicated and caring member of its community, but those of us who served with Wally have lost a dear friend,” said Henry County Volunteer Fire Association President Huey Jones. “Wally was known for being a family man, and he was also known for helping anyone who needed help. He was a caring person with a big heart. I have known Wally for 30 years, and I can honestly say he meant a lot to his community and to his fellow firefighters. He will be missed, but he will never be forgotten.”
Jones reflected on how dedicated Howerton was to his community and to the people of Henry County.
“After Hurricane Michael came through Henry County, the county suffered in many locations,” Jones said. “Wally was determined to help the members of his community. He worked for days using his personal tractor to help clear the roads so people could go to work. That’s what kind of person Wally was. He would help anyone, no matter what time of day. If someone needed help, he was there.”
Henry County Probate Judge/County Commission Chairman David Money also reflected on the impact Howerton had while serving on the county commission.
“I first started working with Wally when he was on the Henry County E911 Board,” Money said. “When he became commissioner, I saw a different side of Wally. He was always careful to get all the facts, before making any decisions.
"I can remember we had two outside commission meetings during the virus and Wally attended our April meeting. He could barely walk, but he was there. I thought of Wally every day after hearing the news he had cancer and I will continue to thank of him. Our thoughts and prayers will continue to go out to his family during this time.”
Howerton was born in Laredo, Texas, to the late Walter Britt Howerton and Catherine Ida Hartzog Howerton. He moved to the Screamer Community at a very young age, and lived there his entire life. He was a 1989 graduate of Abbeville High School. He received an associate’s degree in electrical from Sparks (Wallace Community College Sparks Campus) in Eufaula.
Serving as active pallbearers will be Matthew Walker, Jason Selva, Shawn Hatfield, Jason Hudspeth, Chuck Barrentine, and Rob Brown. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be the members of the Screamer Volunteer Fire Department.
Flowers are being accepted or memorial contributions may be made to the Screamer Volunteer Fire Department, 7642 County Rd. 97, Abbeville, Ala. 36310.
