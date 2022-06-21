 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Herring retains Houston County District 3 seat

  • Updated
  • 0

Houston County District 3 Commissioner Ricky Herring easily bested a challenger in Tuesday’s Republican runoff election, retaining his seat for another term.

Herring sailed to a win with 2,218 votes (62.8%) over challenger Richard Talley, who finished with 1,314 votes (37.2%).

Incumbent Herring faced five challengers in the May Primary. While he finished with 2,251 votes, he failed to win outright, ending polling with 47.78%, leading to a runoff with closest challenger Talley, who polled 22.11% with 1,042 votes.

Herring was in the news earlier this year after he refused to approve proposed member to the Houston County Healthcare Authority. The controversy was resolved following the resignation of one board member, resulting in Herring’s appointment of his favored appointee.

Ricky Herring

Herring
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

This device helps the visually impaired with autonomous car tech

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert