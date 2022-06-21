Herring retains Houston County District 3 seat

Houston County District 3 Commissioner Ricky Herring easily bested a challenger in Tuesday’s Republican runoff election, retaining his seat for another term.

Herring sailed to a win with 2,218 votes (62.8%) over challenger Richard Talley, who finished with 1,314 votes (37.2%).

Incumbent Herring faced five challengers in the May Primary. While he finished with 2,251 votes, he failed to win outright, ending polling with 47.78%, leading to a runoff with closest challenger Talley, who polled 22.11% with 1,042 votes.

Herring was in the news earlier this year after he refused to approve proposed member to the Houston County Healthcare Authority. The controversy was resolved following the resignation of one board member, resulting in Herring’s appointment of his favored appointee.