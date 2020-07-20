Highway 134 resurfacing begins Wednesday

The Alabama Department of Transportation will begin resurfacing a stretch of State Highway 134 on Wednesday if weather permits, the department announced in a news release.
The road project extends from where Highway 134 intersects with Alabama Highway 87 between Enterprise and Opp all the way to State Highway 88 in Enterprise.
The project includes safety widening, resurfacing, and traffic striping. Safety widening involves adding a two-foot paved and scored shoulder on each side of the road.
Lane closures and reduced speed limits are possible throughout the project. ALDOT warns that motorists should expect delays, plan accordingly, and be mindful of crew members and equipment.
The $3.6-million contract was awarded to Wiregrass Construction Company Inc., of Dothan, which had the lowest bid that met project requirements. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2020.