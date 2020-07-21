Honeysuckle Road expansion moving forward with new design

The city of Dothan is moving forward with a new design for the second phase of Honeysuckle Road’s southward expansion.

Dothan’s city commission approved a supplemental agreement with SAIN Associates to revise the design for the portion of the planned road extending from Homestead Subdivision to Hartford Highway (AL-52) for a cost not to exceed $469,839.

The original design was a standard rural two-lane road, but city officials presented nearby property owners a new boulevard-style design featuring wide grassy medians, a 10-foot shared-use trail, and sidewalks.

Public Works Director Charles Metzger said the department received positive feedback at a recent public meeting for the revised design, which could allow the road to be expanded to four lanes in the future, if needed.

The expansion is needed to eliminate safety issues in that area to prevent the need for drivers to weave and jump from road to road to get to their destination. Metzger said a straight connection will make it safer and more convenient for drivers in the area.

The additional features of the approved design will add an estimated $4.5 million in construction and engineering costs to the project. Currently, the second and third phases of the project are budgeted to be around $16 million.