Houston commission to reconsider COVID expenditure

The Houston County Commission is expected to reconsider how the remaining funds from its COVID relief appropriation will be used when it convenes its regular meeting Monday.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs distributed federal COVID relief funds, allocating $400,000 to Houston County for expenditures related to COVID mitigation. The county commission spent the bulk of the appropriation on the purchase of mobile health units, leaving about $114,000 to be spent by the end of 2022.

The commission had requested bids on construction of a 4,000 square-foot, climate-controlled building to be used in its role as a distributor of federal equipment and supplies for an 11-county area. The lowest bid received was more than $518,000. In Thursday’s administration meeting, commissioners voted to put the item on Monday’s regular meeting agenda and are expected to reject bids and reconsider uses for the remaining COVID relief funds.

Other action expected Monday includes:

Appointing commission chairman-elect Brandon Shoupe as representative for the 2022-2023 ACCA Legislative Committee

Establishing of county levies for new ABC license types

Considering the approval of a corrective replat of lots 6 & 7, Block “B” and lots 9-14, Block “C” of the First Addition to Pine Hills Estates Subdivision with certain exception to subdivision regulations, requested by the county Road and Bridge department.

Considering approval of a preliminary plat for Mockingbird Hill Subdivision, requested by the county Road and Bridge department.