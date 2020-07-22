Houston County drive-thru COVID testing event sees high turnout, again

Houston County Health Department’s drive-thru testing event had a high turnout again from people seeking to be screened for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Cars packed the lot of the Houston County Farm Center, where the clinic was moved to provide more space for traffic to move through more efficiently after the health department tested 216 individuals at a previous event.

New cases for the county and surrounding areas have fluctuated over the last several days.

Wiregrass counties added 70 new cases in 24 hours, which is down slightly from the day before when it added 93 cases, but a pattern is unclear at this time.

As of Wednesday morning, Houston County logged 950 cases after adding 25 confirmed positive COVID cases, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. The county’s largest hospital, Southeast Health, admitted 10 new patients. As of Wednesday morning, it had 56 COVID patients hospitalized, the largest number it’s had at one time since March.

Across other southeast Alabama counties, Barbour added three new cases, giving it a total 487; Coffee added one to total 555; Covington added eight, giving it a total 577; Dale added 11, giving it a total 568; Geneva added eight to total 158; Henry added four to total 198; and Pike added 10 to total 562.