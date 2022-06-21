Houston County voter turnout lighter than predicted

Election officials predicted a light turnout for Tuesday’s runoff elections in the GOP and Democratic primaries, but Houston County’s polling fell short of the forecast with only 14.71 percent of the county’s 78,105 registered voters casting ballots in the state and local races.

Locally, Houston County District 3 Commissioner Ricky Herring easily bested a challenger in Tuesday’s Republican runoff election, retaining his seat for another term. Herring sailed to a win with 2,218 votes (62.8%) over challenger Richard Talley, who finished with 1,314 votes (37.2%).

Incumbent Herring faced five challengers in the May Primary. While he finished with 2,251 votes, he failed to win outright, ending up with 47.78% of the vote, leading to a runoff with closest challenger Talley, who polled 22.11% with 1,042 votes.

Herring was in the news earlier this year after he refused to approve proposed member to the Houston County Healthcare Authority. The controversy was resolved following the resignation of one board member, resulting in Herring’s appointment of his favored appointee.

In Houston County, GOP ballots numbered 10,931 in Tuesday’s polling while 556 voters cast ballots in the Democratic runoff, which had a single race, a runoff between Yolanda Rochelle Flowers (385 votes, or 69.24%) and Malika Sanders Fortier (171 votes, or 30.75%).

Houston County unofficial totals:

U.S. Senator: Katie Britt (8,704 or 80.29%); Mo Brooks (2,136 or 19.70%)

Secretary of State: Wes Allen (6,411 or 64.25%); Jim Ziegler (3,567 or 35.74%)

State Auditor: Stan Cooke (3,311 or 35.53%); Andrew Sorrell (6,006 or 64.46%)

Public Service Commission Place 1: Jeremy Oden (2,990 or 34.75%); Brent Woodall (5,613 or 65.24%)

Public Service Commission Place 2: Chip Beeker (5,107 or 59.51%); Robert. McCollum (3,474 or 40.48%)