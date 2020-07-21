Increase in COVID test-seekers moves Houston County's drive-up testing clinic to Farm Center

After seeing a record-high number of individuals in a drive-up testing event at the Houston County Health Department last Wednesday, officials announced Tuesday the COVID-19 testing location would move to the Houston County Farm Center for this Wednesday and July 29.

The health department tested 216 people on last week, up from 164 on Wednesday, July 8, said Corey Kirkland, assistant area administrator for the Alabama Department of Public Health.

“That’s the most we’ve seen since starting this,” he said. “Since June 24, we’ve seen a significant increase in the people coming through and a significant increase in positive cases.”

A press release said the Houston County Farm Center location, adjacent to the health department at 1701 E. Cottonwood Rd. in Dothan, will help accommodate the increase number of people seeking screening who meet testing criteria.

Staff will conduct testing from 8:30 until 10:30 a.m. or until supplies are exhausted.

Testing will not be available at the health department.