Increase in COVID test-seekers moves Houston County's drive-up testing clinic to Farm Center

After seeing a record-high number of individuals in a drive-up testing event at the Houston County Health Department last Wednesday, officials announced Tuesday the COVID-19 testing location would move to the Houston County Farm Center for this Wednesday and July 29.
The health department tested 216 people on last week, up from 164 on Wednesday, July 8, said Corey Kirkland, assistant area administrator for the Alabama Department of Public Health.
“That’s the most we’ve seen since starting this,” he said. “Since June 24, we’ve seen a significant increase in the people coming through and a significant increase in positive cases.”
A press release said the Houston County Farm Center location, adjacent to the health department at 1701 E. Cottonwood Rd. in Dothan, will help accommodate the increase number of people seeking screening who meet testing criteria.
Staff will conduct testing from 8:30 until 10:30 a.m. or until supplies are exhausted.
Testing will not be available at the health department.
The Houston County Health Department announced there is no change in location for a previously announced clinic to be held Thursday, July 23, from 8:30 until 10:30 a.m. at Northview Christian Church at 200 Dome Lane in Dothan.
On Tuesday, Houston County reported 33 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, increasing its total to 925. ADPH's online dashboard noted that all Wiregrass counties posted increases, including: Barbour, 484 (+5); Coffee, 554 (+8); Covington, 569 (+16); Dale, 557 (+19); Geneva, 150 (+4); Henry, 194 (+2); and Pike 552, (+6).
Symptoms of COVID-19 consist of either cough or shortness of breath (difficulty breathing) or at least two of the following: fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, sore throat, fatigue, congestion or runny nose, and new loss of taste or smell.
Testing criteria are as follows:
>>Persons with symptoms
>>Healthcare facility workers, workers in congregate living settings, and first responders with symptoms
>> Persons without symptoms who have underlying medical conditions or disability placing them at a higher risk of complications or screening of other asymptomatic individuals based on a case-by-case review and approval by the state health department or local health jurisdiction
ADPH advises the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:
>>Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds.
>>Social distance by staying six feet away from others.
>>Avoid people who are sick.
>>Stay home if you can; work remotely if possible.
>>Cover your mouth and nose with a face covering when around others.
>>Cover coughs and sneezes.
>>Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.
>>Monitor your health.
For more information, contact the Southeastern Public Health District at (334) 792-9070 or visit alabamapublichealth.gov.