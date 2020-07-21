'Love your neighborhood': Dothan selects Baptist Bottom for city-sponsored makeover

The city of Dothan has revealed Baptist Bottom will be the inaugural site for an ambitious communitywide service project to cleanup and beautify the neighborhood.

City officials unveiled the site and all the cleanup would entail as part of its “Love your neighborhood” segment of its “Love Dothan” campaign at the Dothan Civic Center on Tuesday evening.

“We’ve got some neighborhoods in poor condition and we’re going to have to spend some time and resources making sure that we stabilize our neighborhoods and keep our neighborhoods in good condition so that everybody has a decent place to live and everyone has a decent neighborhood to grow up in,” City Manager Kevin Cowper said.

Cowper said the city will be improving every aspect of the neighborhood that is public property over the 14-block area: identifying and repairing sidewalks, curbs and gutters; installing new sidewalks where they are needed to connect walkways; replacing and adding street lights; resurfacing some streets; deciding which abandoned houses need to be razed, if any; making new street signs; and repainting pavement markings and fire hydrants.