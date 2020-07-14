Former state Rep. Barry Moore of Enterprise, who campaigned on being the first elected official to endorse then-candidate Donald Trump, defeated primary frontrunner and Dothan businessman Jeff Coleman in Tuesday’s 2nd Congressional District GOP primary runoff.
Moore, considered an underdog in the race after coming in second in the March 3 primary, beat Coleman soundly and will face Democrat Phyllis Harvey Hall in November’s general election. The winner will replace Rep. Martha Roby of Montgomery, who did not seek reelection.
As votes were tallied Tuesday night, they slowly showed the scale tipping heavily in Moore’s favor around 8 p.m.
After winning, Moore said he was relieved and grateful for voters showing up to support him amid a pandemic.
“I can’t really describe how it feels,” he said. “It hasn’t set in yet. We’re grateful to be in the position we’re in, and we look forward to serving the people of the 2nd District.”
Coleman could not be reached Tuesday night.
As of 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Coleman had 33,928 votes — 39% — while Moore had 51,941 — 60% — according to Decision Desk HQ. The Associated Press also had Moore winning by a large margin.
Moore narrowly beat Coleman in his home county of Houston, with 50.4% of the vote. Moore received 7,279 votes to Coleman’s 7,174.
Coleman, on the other hand, led the field in the March 3 primary, receiving 39,738 votes, giving him a considerable lead with 38% over Moore, who took 20.5% of votes.
Moore represented the 91st House District in the state House of Representatives from 2010 to 2018. In 2018, he ran for the 2nd District seat, finishing third in a field of five primary candidates behind incumbent Rep. Martha Roby and challenger Bobby Bright.
Moore and Coleman did little to separate their platforms leading up to the runoff, but instead tried to carve holes in one another’s allegiance to President Trump as he works to be reelected in November.
As the election neared, both candidates accused the other of belonging to the “swamp,” a term popularized during Trump’s bid for office to describe shady career politicians.
Since the beginning of Coleman’s campaign, he has repeatedly said he was a businessman and not a politician.
“I’m an outsider, just like President Donald Trump when he ran for office,” said Coleman, who was making his first run for an elected position.
His key messages have been improving economic development with education, infrastructure and quality jobs; being a fighter for the district’s military bases and veterans; and helping the district’s struggling farmers.
Moore, in pointing to his conservative voting record, says he will continue to support Trump on the issues of building a wall along the southern border, securing Second Amendment rights and strengthening the military.
