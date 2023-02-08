Three of Alabama's congressional leaders were frustrated as they watched President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on Tuesday night.

Biden spoke for more than an hour and addressed a variety of different topics ranging from climate change to Ukraine war, according the Associated Press.

Throughout his speech, Biden uttered the phrase "finish the job" and called for unity between Republicans and Democrats. He mentioned about how both parties can back U.S. factories, new businesses being formed, and the funding for over 20,000 entities. When Biden spoke about these ideas, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy applauded him.

However, Biden was also heavily criticized by the Republican side of the aisle. When talking about Social Security and Medicare, Biden made a comment about how some GOP members were bent on cutting service for seniors. Biden's comment was met by boos from GOP lawmakers with a few standing and yelling at the president.

Although Biden touched on many topics, GOP leaders said the president failed to did not go into details on the border crisis, inflation, the Chinese spy balloon, or a plan to stop fentanyl from flowing into the United States.

"Instead of offering solutions to the problems plaguing Americans, President Biden focused his address on expanding the power of Big Government while barely giving lip service to the border crisis, historic inflation, record crime, skyrocketing energy costs, and our collapsing geopolitical standing," said Alabama's 2nd Congressional District Rep. Barry Moore of Enterprise, who described the state of the union as weak.

"By almost every metric fiscally, socially, and diplomatically, the state of our union is fragile, but Biden seems ambivalent to our many crises. Americans are desperate to hear Biden's plan for stopping the fentanyl flowing unimpeded into our communities, reversing the economic downturn, and identifying - much less achieving - success in Ukraine were sadly left wanting," Moore said.

Earlier Tuesday, Moore released an op-ed that previewed the address titled "State of Our Union? Broke, woke and an international joke."

In a video message following the speech, first term U.S. Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala., said she was disappointed that the perspective of Alabama families was missing from Biden's remarks.

"The reality of what moms and dads across our state and nation are facing is a stark difference from what we heard tonight from the president," Britt said. "Parents and families are sitting around the kitchen table, worrying about how they’re going to make ends meet in the face of crushing inflation."

Britt, a mother of two, said she is living these experiences each day.

"I don’t have to guess about what parents are facing under this administration. I’m living it every day, and I’m hearing from my fellow moms and dads about their own unique experiences," she said.

U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., said he believes Biden made it clear that there is a chasm between Biden's vision for the country and that of his conservative counterparts.

"The divide between President Biden's big-government view of our country and the conservative vision for our potential has never been wider," Tuberville said. "Republicans believe in a union that protects liberty, creates opportunity, and gets people back on their feet. We have a vision to make our country more free, more secure, and more affordable. As we saw tonight, President Biden doesn’t share that vision."

Tuberville vowed to continue to work for the American people and knows that there are better days ahead.

"I speak with hardworking people every day who want to help turn our country around, I still believe America’s best days lie ahead of her. Those days will come when we elect a president who actually believes in American greatness and is capable of delivering results," Tuberville said.