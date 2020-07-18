Moore, Harvey-Hall bring contrasting styles to House campaign

In last week’s primary runoff, former state Rep. Barry Moore clinched the GOP nomination for the 2nd Congressional District after soundly defeating Dothan businessman Jeff Coleman. Moore now faces political newcomer Phyllis Harvey-Hall, the Democratic nominee, in November.
The two candidates will bring voters a contrast of political experience and styles to the campaign trail leading to the general election.
Moore has largely campaigned on his commitment to support President Donald Trump’s agenda.
He has said numerous times he would help Trump’s efforts to build the wall along the southern border — a project that has already begun — secure voters’ Second Amendment rights, strengthen the military, and support farmers.
As a military veteran and owner of an Enterprise garbage-collecting business, Moore identifies himself as a “true working man.”
He represented Alabama’s 91st House District from 2010 to 2018. He said he decided not to run for another term because he was “term-limiting himself.”
Instead, he ran for the 2nd Congressional District seat, finishing third in a field of five primary candidates behind incumbent Martha Roby and challenger Bobby Bright. Roby is now retiring from office.
Moore was voted “most dependable conservative vote” in the state House, where he says he fought for smaller government and lower taxes.
He’s been endorsed by the Conservative Christian Coalition of Alabama, the Alabama Conservative Group, the Club for Growth — a national political action committee that helped Moore to victory by spending over $700,000 in advertisements in support of Moore in the last leg of his runoff campaign — and others.
The 2nd District has been a majority red-voting district for nearly two decades, but one Democrat, Bobby Bright, managed to nab one two-year term as its representative, narrowly defeating Republican Jay Love in 2008. In turn, Bright was narrowly defeated by Roby in 2010.
Since then, there has been a different Democratic challenger on the ticket every election.
Focus on people
Harvey-Hall, a Montgomery education advocate and small-business owner, hopes to be the one to win this time by making her platform about the people instead of political parties.
“I know that’s a shift for most people in Alabama because we tend to focus on red and blue,” she said. “I think we have a lot more in common than we do that’s different.”
Growing up in a rural area, Harvey-Hall said she wants to be a champion for the everyday person and work on issues that affect everyone in the 2nd District, like making sure all have the opportunity to earn a livable income and access to affordable health care, building a better education system, and improving infrastructure.
“When I travel and I see areas in Autauga County that still have unpaved roads, areas without reliable fast internet, those are real issues. … Those are issues facing everyday people,” she said. “Look beyond the labels. … You have good and bad on both sides. Voters should be looking at the person that’s going to be concerned with those issues and working for you and that will be accessible to you, the voters.”
While Harvey-Hall lacks experience as a legislator, she has been a public servant as the coordinator for testing in District 2 for the National Assessment of Educational Progress, which she believes has given her considerable insight into the highs and lows of Alabama’s low-ranked education system.
She believes her experience as an educator will serve her well when it comes to writing and voting on bills.
“I understand the process. I don’t think that’s a novelty,” Harvey-Hall said. “I think that experience (Moore is) touting is not something that can’t be learned.”
She said she has no agenda headed into Washington except to fight for the future prosperity of 2nd District families and doesn’t believe on voting based solely on party lines, something she believes takes place too often in Congress now.
“I’m not going up there just to co-sign on bills endorsed by the Democratic presumptive nominee or Trump,” she said. “I’m a big believer in checks and balances. … I will support legislation that will support working people, common people.”
She added that she has no problem debating Moore in a public setting when the time is right.