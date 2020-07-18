Moore, Harvey-Hall bring contrasting styles to House campaign

“When I travel and I see areas in Autauga County that still have unpaved roads, areas without reliable fast internet, those are real issues. … Those are issues facing everyday people,” she said. “Look beyond the labels. … You have good and bad on both sides. Voters should be looking at the person that’s going to be concerned with those issues and working for you and that will be accessible to you, the voters.”

While Harvey-Hall lacks experience as a legislator, she has been a public servant as the coordinator for testing in District 2 for the National Assessment of Educational Progress, which she believes has given her considerable insight into the highs and lows of Alabama’s low-ranked education system.

She believes her experience as an educator will serve her well when it comes to writing and voting on bills.

“I understand the process. I don’t think that’s a novelty,” Harvey-Hall said. “I think that experience (Moore is) touting is not something that can’t be learned.”

She said she has no agenda headed into Washington except to fight for the future prosperity of 2nd District families and doesn’t believe on voting based solely on party lines, something she believes takes place too often in Congress now.