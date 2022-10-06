Some Dale municipalities challenge commission decision

OZARK — A Dale County Commission decision to exclude municipalities from the distribution of American Rescue Plan Act funds received by the county has been challenged, Ozark Mayor Mark Blankenship said at a council meeting here this week.

A complaint to the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee was filed by the Dothan law firm of Jones, Cobb, Wadsworth and Davis LLC on behalf of Ozark, Midland City, Grimes, Napier Field, Newton, and Pinckard asking for an investigation into the Dale County Commission’s distribution of ARPA funds.

“It is our hope that you will require the Dale County Commission to reevaluate their distribution method,” wrote attorney Jordan S. Davis in the complaint, calling the county’s distribution plan a “misuse of funds.”

With ARPA funding based on the population of the entire county, Dale County received approximately $9.3 million ARPA funds. At the commission meeting May 10, the commission passed a resolution authorizing the expenditure of ARPA funds to be paid quarterly for the rescue service providers who opted to participate in the disbursement of the federal funding which was received as part of a $1.9 trillion federal COVID-19 relieve package that was signed into law in March 2021.

Dale County is one of 41 Alabama counties in partnership with the Association of County Commissions of Alabama’s Investing in Alabama Counties program for administration of the federal funds which are to be used by Dec. 31, 2024.

On May 5, the commission invited area Emergency Medical Service providers and officials from county municipalities to a special called meeting at the government building in Ozark with ACCA Executive Director Sonny Brasfield. At that meeting, Brasfield said that the IAC was created to help the member counties ensure that the money was spent in compliance with federal law.

Dale County Commissioner Steve McKinnon told the group at that meeting that money allocated for Dale County needed to be spent in Dale County. Brasfield concurred and said that if the rescue service providers could reach an agreement on which of the rural unincorporated areas of Dale County they would service, funds could be allocated on a square mile basis.

“Ozark is still making EMS runs all over the county and not being funded like the others,” Blankenship told those attending the Oct. 4 council meeting. “The commission’s EMS distribution system makes no sense and discriminates against the cities within the county.

“The commission chairman said multiple times they could not spend county ARPA funds inside a city’s limits. We know that is not true,” Blankenship said, noting that the cities of Dothan, Enterprise, Headland and Abbeville have received ARPA funding from their respective county governments.

“The distribution, rather than utilizing number of EMS pick-ups, the population of the area covered, or any other reasonable methodology previously used when distributing EMS funding for the county, relied strictly on the square mileage of areas covered by the EMS outside municipal police jurisdiction limits,” Davis wrote in the complaint. “This allocation gives the bulk of the funds, approximately $1.2 million, to an EMS provider for Echo, a sparsely populated unincorporated area in Dale County. Conversely, the EMS for Ozark, the largest municipality in the County, receives only $36,000. If the distribution had been made based upon population, Ozark would have received approximately $45,000 in funding."

Noting that the county funding was given in accordance with its total population, Davis said the commission’s distribution has resulted in an absurd result, effectively wasting and misusing the ARPA funds.

Reading from an article in the Oct. 4 issue of the Dothan Eagle, Blankenship said Houston County is spending $5 million on a water project on Highway 231in Dothan. Houston County also approved a $1 million ARPA funding to Dothan for downtown green space, a $1.85 million water and sewer improvement in the towns of Taylor, Cowarts, Kinsey, and Rehobeth and allocated $900,000 to secure industrial property next to Napier Field in a joint project with Dothan and the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce, he said.

“Dale County is proud of the bold initiative it has undertaken to use the county’s American Rescue Plan Act Funds, designated as revenue replacement funds, to support improvements to the delivery of emergency responder ambulance services in the county,” said McKinnon in a written statement distributed at the commission meeting Oct. 11. “The goal of the current initiative is to improve and ensure the reliable delivery of vital emergency medical transport services to citizens both living in and traveling through the unincorporated, more rural areas of Dale County. The consistent availability of timely emergency services to these areas will save lives and help to maintain the safety and quality of life for all Dale County citizens.

“The Dale County Commission continues to encourage the participation of any other service provider that may wish to join in this important effort, including municipal providers that are willing and able to provide services in these areas,” McKinnon said in the written statement. “Participating squads will be reimbursed quarterly for expenses they incur to attain an established set of performance metrics in their coverage areas. The county will receive its first report on these efforts, which will help demonstrate the effectiveness of the program and the investments participating squads have made in achieving these goals.”

“The point we’re trying to make is that you cannot grow a county with such a division between city and county government,” Blankenship said.