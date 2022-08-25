Tuberville: 'It's a lot of hard work' in Washington

Two years into his freshman term as Alabama’s junior U.S. Senator, Tommy Tuberville isn’t having a lot of fun in Washington, D.C.

“It’s hard,” he told a group of Wiregrass business leaders Thursday. “It’s hard for me as a person who loves this state and this country, to just play defense all the time.”

Tuberville, giving the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Washington, D.C., update in Calvary Baptist Church’s spacious Fellowship Hall, was frank about the reality of being a Republican senator in a chamber held by a Democratic majority. And while he admits the work is hard, he’s glad the voters sent him there.

“It’s totally different from what I’ve done for 40 years, but the whole key is communication,” the former Auburn University football coach said, stressing the importance of building relationships with colleagues on both sides of the aisle.

But, he said, “We’ve got problems.”

Tuberville spoke of disengagement from 20 years of military operations in the Middle East and turning an eye toward the Indo-Pacific region, where China is perceived as a growing threat. He’s keenly interested in serving the needs of Alabama’s military communities, as well as providing support for the family farm, a key sector of small business that makes up the backbone of our economy.

At the start of Thursday’s luncheon, Paige Hutto, CEO of Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama, led participants in an interactive survey to gauge opinion on a variety of national issues. As members voted, the results changed in real time on a screen at the front of the room. The final tally will be released in a future newsletter. Among the questions was whether participants believed the recent inflation bill would have an effect to curb inflation. The result suggested the majority of those polled was dubious, showing that the crowd and the senator were on the same page.

Tuberville believes the most important aspects of our nation are God, family, and education – common points of concern.

“We're all Americans, and we'll stick to that and believe in that and work together. We're always gonna have differences,” Tuberville said. “We're always gonna have differences but if we can stick together long enough and close enough together, we can work through these tough times coming up.”