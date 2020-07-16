UPDATE: Water World closing for rest of season due to COVID

Not even a month after Water World opened to the public, the City of Dothan is closing the water park and all city pools for the rest of the season effective tonight.

The Department of Leisure Services announced it will close all city aquatic centers, including Water World and all city swimming pools at 8 p.m. on Thursday.

A release stated the closures were necessitated by the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Dothan Leisure Services Director Alison Hall recommended the city close Water World immediately at a Thursday city commission work session after warning that the lack of staff is becoming an imminent problem and the water park already has to “poach” other city pool employees on busy days.

“It’s not something we’re excited about or take lightly, but our concern is we’re going to continue to lose staff,” Hall said. “For example, we did have two test positive at Water World and four quit on site when they found out, so there’s definitely concern.”

Hall said the only way to continue Water World’s operations is to close all other city pools to use their staff to keep the park open, but later the city later decided to shut down all facilities.

City commissioners had varying responses to Hall’s recommendation.

Commissioner Kevin Dorsey said he believed if the city shuts the pools down, it should close down the water park, too. Commissioner John Ferguson said the water park is the only facility in “high demand” at the moment, and he thinks resources should be diverted to that facility, even if it can only stay open for a couple more weeks due to a large number of staff leaving for college in August.