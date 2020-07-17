Wiregrass remains 'very high risk' environment for COVID transmission

Southeast Alabama remains blood red as the state health department’s informational map continues to show most Wiregrass counties are still considered “very high-risk” for COVID-19 transmission as of its latest update Friday afternoon.

Houston, Coffee, Dale, Henry, Barbour, and Covington counties are among those designated red on the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Risk Indicator Dashboard on its website.

Geneva and Pike counties are colored orange, indicating “high-risk” status.

As of Friday, none of Alabama’s 67 counties are considered low-risk environments for virus transmission. The state health agency updates the risk factors weekly.

According to the latest data, Houston County continues to lead the Wiregrass area in confirmed COVID-19 cases with 737, including 176 in the past week. Other data shows: Barbour with 448 (+71) in the same period; Coffee, 493 (+77); Covington, 490 (+87); Dale, 490 (+118); Geneva, 118 (+26); Henry, 172, (+26); and Pike, 523 (+56).

In those counties, there have been a total 43 deaths, up 10 deaths from a week prior.

The region’s two largest hospitals - Southeast Health and Flowers - reported Thursday that they are nearing capacity and encouraged the city of Dothan to call in the National Guard to erect a makeshift hospital at an unused facility like the Dothan Civic Center.

On Friday, Southeast Health reported having 48 COVID-patients currently in the hospital and an additional death from the day prior bringing its total deaths to 39.