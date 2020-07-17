Wiregrass remains 'very high risk' environment for COVID transmission

Southeast Alabama remains blood red as the state health department’s informational map continues to show most Wiregrass counties are still considered “very high-risk” for COVID-19 transmission as of its latest update Friday afternoon.
Houston, Coffee, Dale, Henry, Barbour, and Covington counties are among those designated red on the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Risk Indicator Dashboard on its website.
Geneva and Pike counties are colored orange, indicating “high-risk” status.
As of Friday, none of Alabama’s 67 counties are considered low-risk environments for virus transmission. The state health agency updates the risk factors weekly.
According to the latest data, Houston County continues to lead the Wiregrass area in confirmed COVID-19 cases with 737, including 176 in the past week. Other data shows: Barbour with 448 (+71) in the same period; Coffee, 493 (+77); Covington, 490 (+87); Dale, 490 (+118); Geneva, 118 (+26); Henry, 172, (+26); and Pike, 523 (+56).
In those counties, there have been a total 43 deaths, up 10 deaths from a week prior.
The region’s two largest hospitals - Southeast Health and Flowers - reported Thursday that they are nearing capacity and encouraged the city of Dothan to call in the National Guard to erect a makeshift hospital at an unused facility like the Dothan Civic Center.
On Friday, Southeast Health reported having 48 COVID-patients currently in the hospital and an additional death from the day prior bringing its total deaths to 39.
Statewide cases
ADPH reported Friday there were 62,111 confirmed cases in the state, 12,219 of which have occurred in the last seven days. There have been 1,232 confirmed COVID-19-related deaths.
On Thursday afternoon, Gov. Kay Ivey's statewide mask mandate went into effect.
ADPH said the risk-factor tool was introduced to allow policymakers and others to recognize the risk in each county and guide health behavior.
The main indicator for decreasing risk of COVID-19 spread in a county is the number of days it has experienced a downward trend of new cases based on the following criteria:
» If the number of cases is staying the same or is increasing, the category will be “very high risk” (red).
» If a county has decreasing case counts for one to six days, it will begin in the “high risk” (orange) category.
» If a county is in a downward trajectory for seven to 13 days, it will begin in the “moderate” (yellow) category.
» If a county is in a downward trajectory for 14 or more days, it will begin in the “low risk” (green) category.
Several factors can influence a county’s number of new COVID-19 cases, so other factors are examined to determine the risk level of a county. They include the number of tests performed, the percentage of people testing positive, and the number of people seeking urgent care for COVID-like symptoms.
All red counties had increased cases last week, and the percentage of people testing positive is over 10%.
The ADPH lists the following guidelines for residents living in a very high-risk county:
» Wear face coverings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.
» Even when visiting family or friends, wear face coverings when within six feet of people outside your household.
» Avoid all unnecessary travel. If you must do so, avoid crowded areas.
» Telework if possible. If not, maintain a 6-foot distance from others and wear a face covering.
» Takeout, pickup, or delivery from restaurants is strongly encouraged rather than dining in.
» Avoid groups of more than 20 people.
» Avoid unnecessary visits to hospitals, nursing homes or other residential care facilities.
» Worship online or keep 6-foot distances between people of different families.
» Children with COVID-19 should stay home or be sent home from school or child care if showing symptoms. Limit public interaction between children, and do not allow them on public playgrounds.