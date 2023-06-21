A two-vehicle crash in Houston County Tuesday afternoon claimed the life of a Graceville man, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Ronald K. Booker, 65, of Graceville, was driving a 2011 Cadillac SRX on Alabama 109 near McCallister Road when at around 1:50 p.m., the vehicle collided head-on with a 1997 Western Star tractor-trailer driven by Ricky S. Miles, 44, of Ashford.

Booker was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. He was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries shortly after arrival.

No further details are available at this time as troopers within the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating.