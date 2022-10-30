Ground broken for Kingsley CLC at historic Ozark church

OZARK — Construction of First Ozark United Methodist Church’s Kingsley Christian Learning Center moved forward Sunday afternoon with an official groundbreaking ceremony.

Church members, construction team members, and civic leaders joined CLC Director Britney Johnson behind shovels to turn the first dirt for the project that is being built behind the historic church on Broad Street in the former Hagler Heating and Cooling Building, now church owned.

The CLC is an outreach ministry of First Ozark with a mission to provide a safe and nurturing environment for children, promoting their physical, social, emotional, and cognitive development of children. The enrollment is near capacity with approximately 80 children attending. The wait list is near 100 with 18 full-time staff.

“The Hagler building had been purchased by the church and the decision was made to renovate it to provide additional space not only the CLC but also the church offices and Sunday school classes in the old building,” said Ozark First Building Committee Chairman Frank Garrett. “The renovation project will double the size of the Hagler building.”

Hughes Construction Company of Ozark is awarded the $2,592,300 contract to renovate the building into a state-of-the-art child learning center with a 135-child capacity, Garrett said. Construction should begin Nov. 1 and is expected to take 12 months to complete.

At the Building Generations of Faith church fundraising campaign kickoff Feb. 6, Ozark native and retired chief executive officer of multiple utility companies, Oliver D. Kingsley Jr. announced his donation of $500,000 in memory of his family that had first come to Ozark in 1877.

With health issues precluding his attendance at Sunday’s ceremony, Kingsley sent his remarks via his wife, Vandalyn. “This facility will be named for the entire Kingsley Family,” she said. “The Kingsley family goes back to Oliver Franklin Kingsley and Elizabeth Dowling Kingsley.

“The Kingsley family has had a long standing association with the First United Methodist Church here in Ozark that started some 145 years ago,” she said. “It is still going strong today.

“This facility is so important to the church because child care space is at a premium in Ozark,” she said. “The Kingsley Christian Learning Center will fill some of that void.”

Ozark Mayor Mark Blankenship agreed. “Expanding this child learning center is a big plus on several levels,” Blankenship said Sunday. “It’s an exciting day for the church but it is also a workforce development asset for the city.

“Child care has become part of incentive packages companies use to recruit,” he said. “A lot of people, even if they live out of town, want their child in child care in the city in which they work.”

“This church means, to me, a tie with the past generations and a tie to a form of permanence,” said longtime editor of Ozark’s newspaper and Ozark native Joe H. Adams when the campaign kicked off Feb. 6 at a ceremony in the church family life center. His daughter, Sara Elizabeth Dawkins, Angel Hatcher, Patty Fenn and Landra Sigfried are among those credited with initiating the idea for the child care center at the church in 1997.

In 1998, the church administrative board researched the feasibility of such a project. “This was approved with a tentative start date of January 1999,” CLC Board of Directors Chairman Debbie Patton. “In August of 1998 the board began a search for the first director who would be responsible for organizing and setting up the program, under the guidance of the child development center board.”

In 1999 the center opened its doors to 30 children between the ages of six weeks and four. One year later, the center had 52 children enrolled. In 2006, an after school program started, Patton said. “The classrooms extended to upstairs in both the older building and the then-new Family Life Center.

“The years from 2018 to 2022 have been a time of great growth and change,” said Patton. “Under the direction of Britney Johnson and Angie Adams as board president, the center has thrived.”

In 2020 and 2021 the church’s building committee, finance committee and administrative boards investigated the possibility of expanding the center, allowing for additional enrollment. “The philosophy behind this was the desire to fulfill a community need for quality day care and to expose as many children as possible to Christian beliefs and values,” said Patton.

“Psalm 145:4 — ‘One generation commends your works to another; they tell of your mighty acts’ — was selected as our campaign scripture verse,” said Building Generations of Faith Co-Chairman Pat Jackson. “Our church has, and will hold, true to this verse throughout our campaign.”