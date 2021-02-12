Gussied Up Flower Truck making stops during Valentine's Day weekend

Gussied Up Flower Truck owner Lesley Marshall sorts through an assortment of flowers during a stop in front of Hissyfits Boutique on Friday.
The flower truck is making its first trip out this year and will be making six stops over the Valentine's Day weekend in Dothan.
