Headland Main Street recognized as 2021 Main Street America affiliate

HEADLAND – The Main Street program in this Henry County community has been designated as a 2021 affiliate of Main Street America and its partners.

Each year, Main Street America announces a list of nationally affiliated programs in recognition of their commitment to creating meaningful improvements in their downtowns and commercial districts using the Main Street Approach, a framework for preservation-based economic development and community revitalization.

“Headland Main Street volunteers work tirelessly on projects to improve our downtown district,” said Stormy Hicks, executive director of Headland Main Street. “Under the Oaks, a free concert series hosted by Headland Main Street held the third Friday each month from April through October, is an ongoing project for us. And, we just completed our first historic mural on the wall of HNB First Bank.”

Hicks said since Headland became a Main Street city, 12 new businesses have opened and 54 new jobs have been created with more than $93,000 and $280,000 in public and private funds, respectively, being invested. Additionally, 1,166 volunteer hours have been worked.