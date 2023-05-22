A Headland man was arrested over the weekend after he was wanted on an outstanding warrant for sexually abusing a child late last year, according to police.

Carlos Camonchos Miller, 41, of Headland, is charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old. His bond was set at $30,000.

On Thursday, April 27, the Dothan Police Department began investigating reports of a child who was sexually abused in the 200 block of Crossing Lane toward the end of last year.

According to Dothan Police, at the end of the investigation, a warrant was obtained for Miller. On Sunday, May 21, Miller was taken into custody and booked into the Houston County Jail.

Due to the sensitive nature of this case, no further information will be released.